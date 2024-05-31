Global Heat Transfer launches heat transfer fluid for moderate temperature applications

Thermal fluid supplier Global Heat Transfer has announced the immediate availability of Globaltherm 55, a synthetic heat transfer fluid used in moderate temperature applications.

It offers excellent cost performance over the fluid life compared to common mineral oil-based heat transfer fluids, is more readily pumpable at low temperatures and provides safer working conditions when managed correctly, compared to using steam as a heating medium.

Globaltherm 55 is designed to provide reliable, consistent heat transfer performance over a long time in a range of applications at recommended bulk temperatures of up to 290 °C (554 °F). These include asphalt (bitumen), biomass, cement, gas to liquid, oil and gas, production of bio alcohol and biodiesel, hot mix asphalt, natural gas purification, polymer and plastic and waste heat recovery.

This synthetic heat transfer fluid is designed for use in non-pressurised or low pressure indirect heating systems. Globaltherm 55 is used for applications operating from -28 °C to 290 °C (554 °F). Globaltherm 55 is ideal for manufacturers in colder climates

because it is pumpable at -28 °C (-18 °F) and has a pour point of -54 °C (-65.2 °F), which allows the heat transfer system to start up quickly and easily.

“Global Heat Transfer has worked with engineers for over 35 years to develop high performance thermal fluids and Globaltherm 55 is another addition to our extensive portfolio,” said Clive Jones, managing director of Global Heat Transfer. “As well as using our expertise to develop high performance fluids, we can advise business partners on how to extend fluid lifespan by helping to optimise their heat transfer process with proactive onsite and remote thermal fluid condition monitoring and maintenance support.”

Compared to common mineral-oil based heat transfer fluids, Globaltherm 55 provides savings in capital, operations and maintenance costs when used in applications that traditionally use steam.

The latest fluid in the Globaltherm range can offer long life performance continuously at 290 °C (554 °F) if required by the application, meaning customers don’t need to over specify their fluids. The fluid is designed to be resistant to oxidation, helping manufacturers to extend fluid lifespan alongside a preventative thermal fluid maintenance programme, such as Thermocare.

Global Heat Transfer has over 35 years of experience in heat transfer fluid supply and management across multiple sectors. Visit Global Heat Transfer to find out more about how its heat transfer offerings can benefit your processing facility.