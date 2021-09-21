Lanxess expanding fireproof household appliances capabilities

According to a study conducted by the Nuremberg Society for Consumer Research (GfK), sales of technical consumer goods increased in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for household appliances, too, remains strong. The result is growing demand for flame-retardant plastics that meet the international fire resistance standard IEC/EN 60335-1 for components of unsupervised household appliances such as dishwashers. In response, LANXESS is expanding its range of flame-retardant compounds to include material variants that offer a high degree of flame resistance in glow wire tests performed according to this standard.

× Expand Lanxess Lanxess designs fireproof household appliances The two new compounds can also be potentially used in the manufacture of electrical and electronic components for electric vehicle battery charging systems.

The latest addition to this range is the halogen-free, flame-retardant Durethan BKV30FN34, which is aimed primarily at users who prefer glow wire testing on the end product in accordance with the strict conditions and requirements of the standard for domestic appliances (Glow Wire End Product Test, IEC 60695-2-1).

Alexander Radeck, an expert in flame-retardant plastics in the High Performance Materials (HPM) business unit at Lanxess, said: “This polyamide 6 compound offers tremendous safety reserves thanks to its high degree of flame resistance. This opens up greater freedom in the geometric design of components.”

The glow wire resistance of this new polyamide 6 has already been certified by the German Association of Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Information Technology (VDE) with a GWIT value of 775°C for wall thicknesses of between 0.4 and 3.0mm (Glow Wire Ignition Temperature, IEC 60695-2-13).

Another advantage of this material is its high tracking resistance of 600 V (CTI A, Comparative Tracking Index, IEC 60112), which reduces the risk of short circuits and defects caused by creepage currents. This allows designers to make electrical and electronic modules more compact. The plastic, which is reinforced with 30 per cent by weight of short glass fibres, also offers high elongation at break.

Another compound designed for glow wire testing on the end product is Pocan TFN4230. The PBT+PET blend is already used in a range of series applications and has been certified by the VDE with a GWIT value of 775°C (0.4-3.0mm). The material offers not only high tracking resistance, but also outstanding dimensional stability.

Radeck added: “We want to see both these compounds used in housings, microswitches, and connectors for appliances such as washing machines, tumble dryers, and dishwashers. But we also see exciting potential in a range of electrical and electronic components for electric vehicles – especially in the battery charging systems.”