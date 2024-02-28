Modern Dispersions Announces New Masterbatch Expansion in Georgia

Key Highlights:

Modern Dispersions has completed and commissioned the first phase of a multi-faceted manufacturing expansion at its new 168-acre site in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

The new capacity is in response to strong growth in injection moulding and extrusion applications in a range of markets including automotive, electronics packaging, and construction. Key end-use applications include pipe and wire and cable.

The company announced that the second phase will be similar in design and capacity of the first phase.

Modern Dispersions, a global supplier of thermoplastic compounds and concentrates, has completed and commissioned the first phase of a multi-faceted manufacturing expansion at its new 168-acre site in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

The new facility, situated across the street from the company’s existing 400 million lb/yr plant, will expand masterbatch capacity by an additional 100 million lbs annually. The company will discuss the new production capabilities at the upcoming NPE 2024 exhibition which runs May 6-10 in Orlando, Florida.

The first phase of the four-phase expansion came online in June 2023. Construction on the second phase which includes another 100 million lbs/yr of capacity, is already underway and slated for start-up in 2026, according to Marton Kozma, president of Modern Dispersions.

“The first phase of new capacity gives us more flexibility, reduced lead times, and allows us to remain cost competitive as we strive to meet the supply needs of our customers,” said Kozma. “We are constantly investing in our resources, including facilities and personnel, to service our customers more efficiently.”

The new capacity - targeted for the North American market - is in response to strong growth in injection moulding and extrusion applications in a range of markets including automotive, electronics packaging, and construction. Key end-use applications include pipe and wire and cable.

Modern Dispersions’ multimillion-dollar investment includes compounding equipment, ancillary equipment, and related infrastructure support. In addition to the manufacturing facility, the project features transportation improvements including the installation of a new rail storage and switch yard to accommodate 200 rail cars. The new plant will employ approximately 15-20 workers in production and support positions.

The company announced that the second phase will be similar in design and capacity of the first phase. The timetable for the remaining two phases of the expansion have not been established at this point.