A new UL yellow card has recently been awarded to DOMO Chemicals for DOMAMID FR 6GT2010V0E, one of its proven solutions developed for the company Mabix S.r.l. and used in production of home appliances.

New UL yellow card certified solution added to DOMO's home appliances portfolio

The PA 6-based DOMAMID 6GT2010V0E is a self-extinguishing halogen and phosphorus free material, filled with 20 per cent mixed glass and mineral.

Mabix is an R&D-focused start-up in the fields of mechanical processing, mould construction and plastic injection moulding. The use of plastic materials with increasingly sophisticated characteristics, and the automation of production processes allows the company to produce objects with excellent technical and functional characteristics that meet international standards.

Mabix CEO Mario Degli Agostini said: "Achieving the highest possible quality at every stage of the production cycle is our primary objective. In the past we used a mixture of four different materials in our production processes but now, DOMO, our supplier for polyamide-based materials has developed a unique PA 6-based solution with UL yellow card certification V0 all colours which has allowed us to optimise the production process.”

The final recipient of the Mabix part, a cover for electrical contacts, is UNOX, a leading manufacturer of professional ovens for the catering industry.

Giovanni Spampatti, Technical Customer Support at DOMO Chemicals, added: "The final part had to meet the required safety standards but at the same time look good and DOMAMID 6GT2010V0E managed to satisfy both these characteristics. For Mabix we have developed two colours, black and grey, but the material can be produced in any colour."