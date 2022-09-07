SABIC’s LNP THERMOCOMP compounds offer improved signal gain versus ceramics

SABIC has launched two new LNP THERMOCOMP compounds that offer the potential to improve signal gain performance versus ceramics in second-generation automotive global navigation satellite system (GNSS) antennas.

× Expand SABIC

The new products, LNP THERMOCOMP ZKC0CXXD compound and LNP THERMOCOMP ZKC0DXXD compound, help enable the design and moulding of antenna substrates with more-complex pattern markings that add effective surface area, a critical factor in enhancing signal capture. SABIC added that switching to the LNP THERMOCOMP compounds can help lower system costs by avoiding secondary operations, as explained by Joshua Chiaw, Director, Business Management, LNP & NORYL: “Our new LNP THERMOCOMP compounds can help antenna manufacturers achieve superior signal gain compared to ceramic substrates. They also provide flexibility to produce smaller parts with the same performance as ceramic, or equal-size parts with better performance.”

The LNP THERMOCOMP compounds feature electroplating capability, good thermal resistance, and the design freedom and production efficiency of thermoplastics. Both are well-suited for shark fin-style and new conformal antenna designs.

To expand the effective surface area of the antenna substrate, manufacturers create complex pattern markings. However, ceramic materials are restricted in the shape and complexity of patterns that can be used because of challenges in applying metal plating to small or constrained spaces. These factors can affect antenna performance and limit the suitability of ceramics for high-resolution GNSS systems.

SABIC’s LNP THERMOCOMP compounds can be injection moulded into antenna substrates with a wide range of pattern markings. Unlike with plated ceramics, SABIC believes these compounds deliver a high yield rate following copper-, nickel- and/or silver-plating processes, due to their stable electroplating capability.

SABIC’s new LNP THERMOCOMP compounds are available globally.