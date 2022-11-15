SABIC launches new polycarbonate copolymers for photovoltaics

Petrochemical manufacturer, SABIC has launched a polycarbonate-based copolymer resin, well-suited for photovoltaic connector bodies.

× Expand JoannaBoiadjieva Getty Images/iStockphoto 453596365 solar panel and renewable energysolar panel power production green economy

SABIC claims the new LNP EXL9334P copolymer resin achieves the highest comparative tracking index, delivers low-temperature ductility, good dimension stability, excellent heat resistance, good durability and weather resistance and flame retardance.

SABIC believes this specialty resin surpasses competitive materials such as glass-reinforced nylon, polyphenylene ether (PPE) and standard PC.

SABIC’S Director of business management, Joshua Chiaw said: “Our next-generation LNP EXL9334P resin grade, which meets stringent international standards for 1.5 kilovolt components, can facilitate adoption of this efficient, cost-effective technology. In addition to addressing changing industry requirements, this new material supports our sustainability strategy by helping to promote greater use of renewable solar energy.”

The emergence of 1.5 Kv PV systems is a major industry trend that offers efficiency improvements and potential system cost reduction. However, the transition from 1.0 Kv to 1.5 Kv systems is also leading to more-stringent performance and safety standards for all components.

Such safety measures have been a major focus for the company while developing new technology, Jenny Wang, Director, Formulation and Application said: “Developing a flame-retardant copolymer that could achieve the highest CTI level was difficult, but our experts were up to the challenge”