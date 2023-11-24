Self-lubricating plastic slides into the top spot

Germany’s SKZ Plastics Center has bagged an accolade for its plastic material that can reduce friction and wear by up to 85 percent with the addition of lubricant microcapsules.

According to SKZ, nearly a quarter of the world's energy consumption is due to friction alone. The center’s investigations show that friction and wear values are reduced when using lubricant microcapsules in plastics, which rupture when friction is applied.

The aim of the research was to quantify the benefits of the technology for industrial scale applications.

Dr. Alexandra Latnikova of the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research IAP in Potsdam, Germany, has developed lubricant-filled microcapsules that can be incorporated into plastics at temperatures of up to 260°C. "Lubricant microcapsules are 5 to 50 µm oil droplets coated with a very thin polymer shell," said Latnikova. "The project has shown that a wide variety of commercially available oils can be encapsulated and incorporated into the plastic like a powder," she continued.

SKZ has been exploring how the microcapsules could be moulded into engineering plastics like POM, PA6, PA6.6 without destroying them in the process. Moritz Grünewald, researcher in the materials development group, said: "In this project, we were able to produce plastic compounds on a kilogram scale and even incorporate additional reinforcing fibers without destroying the microcapsules during processing. Subsequent tribological tests showed a significant reduction in friction and wear of up to 85 percent in plastic-steel contact.”

The technology could one day prove useful in bearing components, gear wheels slide rails, etc. It could also provide an alternative to polyfluorinated chemicals (PFAS) such as PTFE, which has been found to be harmful to health and the environment.

The work has been recognised by the Otto von Guericke Prize, which awarded the project a place in the top three research projects for 2023.

SKZ CEO Professor Martin Bastian said: "In science, we talk about breakthrough innovations. Such leap innovations are what the economy and SMEs need. They would make it possible to overcome energy crises or even the climate crisis. This project is therefore a prime example of pre-competitive research that creates real benefits for our society".