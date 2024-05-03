Sirmax North America to showcase flame-retardant PP compounds at NPE 2024

Key Highlights:

Sirmax North America will highlight its broad portfolio of flame-retardant polypropylene (PP) compounds at the NPE 2024 exhibition May 6-10.

The multi-family line of halogen-free FR PP materials carry UL Yellow Card certification and are available in a range of colours for electrical/electronics applications.

The flame-retardant grades are also being considered as an environmentally friendly alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

× Expand Sirmax

Sirmax North America, a global supplier of polypropylene (PP) compounds, engineering polymers, post-consumer recycled compounds, and biopolymers for a broad range of industries, will highlight its broad portfolio of flame-retardant polypropylene (PP) compounds at the NPE 2024 exhibition May 6-10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The multi-family line of halogen-free FR PP materials carry UL Yellow Card certification and are available in a range of colours for electrical/electronics applications.

Sirmax reports strong demand for its FR PP compounds in the U.S. as end users and processors move increasingly to non-halogenated alternatives. In addition, Sirmax sees growing business opportunities in the U.S. due to disinvestment by at least one main competitive producer of FR PP compounds.

“The movement to non-halogenated alternatives is unmistaken and we’re positioned to meet the needs of the market with an extensive lineup of FR PP options that are versatile, easier to process than engineering plastics, and performance-driven,” said Lorenzo Ferro, U.S. country manager for Sirmax Group. The flame-retardant grades are also being considered as an environmentally friendly alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Sirmax offers the Dafnelen family of homopolymer and copolymer FR PP compounds that are unfilled. They exhibit strong mechanical and electrical properties, with a UL flame retardant rating of V0 at 0,8 mm and 5VA at 1,6 mm. Dafnelen grades carry a UL Yellow Card certification and are available in a range of colours.

Meanwhile, the company offers the Dafneglass family of glass-reinforced FR PP materials with strong thermal, impact, and stiffness properties, while meeting the standards of the automotive and household appliance industries. Dafneglass grades have a UL V0 rating at a test thickness of 0.8-mm. They come in glass loadings of 10%-30% and are available in a range of colours.

The Isoplen family of unfilled FR PP compounds has a UL V2 rating at 1.5mm thickness. It is also available in all colours and targeted for less demanding end-use requirements.

Sirmax is working closely with end users and processors on a range of applications including meter sockets, sensor housings, connectors, power tools, electrical housings, and appliance devices. The company can also customise FR products to meet specific application requirements.