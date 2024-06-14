SKZ monitors numerous certifications in plastic piping systems sector

The inspectors at the SKZ Plastics Center audit the production facilities of companies worldwide that produce various pipe systems. They carry out product monitoring (in accordance with DIN EN ISO/IEC 17020) for almost all renowned certification companies for drinking water/waste water and heating/gas applications.

The quality and safety of pipe systems for drinking water, heating, waste water and gas applications are of crucial importance. Basically, certifications ensure that tradesmen and end users can rely on high-quality pipe systems with a service life that lasts for decades. SKZ's internationally renowned partner certifiers are DVGW, ÖVGW, WRAS, DIN CETCO, AFNOR, SVGW, Qplus and ÖNORM (ASI).

With its team of around 20 auditors, the SKZ usually audits the production facilities of various manufacturers worldwide every six months or annually. These companies produce various plastic pipes in different dimensions for the water and wastewater management and gas supply sectors, as well as connecting and distribution elements. More than 200 surveillance audits per year ensure that the manufacturers' production and quality control meet the standards set by the certifiers.

"We have been working very successfully with many partner certifiers for decades. All of our auditors are highly qualified and demonstrate their competence to the certifiers at regular intervals,” said Christian Winkler, group manager Pipe Systems at SKZ.