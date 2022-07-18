Solvay’s CEM Defense Materials LLC (CDM) subsidiary is among the 12 businesses honoured with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics’ prestigious Elite Supplier Award for 100 per cent on-time deliveries and zero quality defects throughout 2021.

× Expand via Shutterstock Solvay’s defence materials business receives Lockheed Martin Aeronautics 2021 Elite Supplier Award

This distinguished group of recipients represents the top one per cent of suppliers supporting the company’s mission and aligning with its business values to promote a healthy defense industrial base.

The award is based on a variety of factors, including a minimum of six months of deliveries to one of Aeronautics’ major programmes and an extensive review of criteria such as technical capability, cost, programme support, problem resolution and ease of doing business. Suppliers must also meet stringent quality metrics, such as no rejection rates, maintenance of required certifications, plant continuity and reliable shipping.

CDM President Rob Carpenter said: “This Elite Supplier Award recognises the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our CDM team to meet the customer’s expectations in challenging times. We are proud to be considered among ‘the best of the best’ and look forward to continuing to serve Lockheed Martin Aeronautics at the same high level in the future.”

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, CDM is a US subsidiary of Solvay and offers a wide variety of materials for use in aerospace, land, and marine defence. CDM operates under a Special Security agreement with the US DoD and has a portfolio that includes structural, ballistic, and multifunctional composites available as prepregs, tape or infusion resin systems. Its materials offer a high degree of flexibility in autoclave, manual and automated conversion processes; and help component manufacturers achieve ambitious lightweighting targets. In addition, the global business unit provides advanced adhesives for assembly and structural integration as well as a range of specialised protective surfacing and finishing materials.