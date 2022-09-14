Solvay and Inaventa partnership utilises the power of engineering plastics for more efficient solar collector designs

Solvay and Inaventa Solar, an innovator in solar thermal collector technology, joined forces in the development of the new BI70 solar collector.

The product leverages Solvay’s Ryton PPS to replace metal, which provides significant benefits from greater design flexibility and automated manufacturing to simplified handling, better aesthetic facility integration and a lower carbon footprint.

Inaventa CEO John Rekstad said: “The main reason for replacing metals with polymers in our business is linked to the goal of making solar collectors with a lower carbon footprint. The smooth and efficient collaboration with Solvay has resulted in a material solution that meets all key design and manufacturing requirements of our new solar collector and has accelerated the time-to-market of this sustainable innovation.”

The combination of long-term heat resistance up to 160°C, excellent hydrolytic resistance and processability makes this new impact modified Ryton PPS compound the preferred solution for the solar collector’s thermal absorber sheet. Compared to metals, it facilitates a more flexible and efficient, automated manufacturing process for lightweight solar panels that save energy before they are installed, by simplifying transport as well as handling on the construction site.

The polymer also helps architects achieve a more seamless and aesthetic integration of the solar collectors into the roofs and façades of buildings, where they can replace other cladding components as active energy providers.

Joachim Vercauteren, Key Account Manager for Solvay’s Materials segment, added: “Our partnership with Inaventa Solar is a great example of how we are supporting a more sustainable economy by enabling a lower carbon footprint along the value chain through material solutions that enable weight reduction and more efficient large-volume production.”

Following initial installations at farms, schools, commercial and residential buildings in Scandinavia, the cost-efficient and environmentally friendly new Inaventa Solar collector BI70 will be available worldwide.

Solvay will showcase the contribution of its Ryton PPS polymer to the design, manufacturability and sustainability of this solar energy application at K 2022 (Hall 6, Booth C61).