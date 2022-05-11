Trelleborg’s trade fair game focusing on engineering materials

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions will exhibit its technical solutions in elastomers, high-performance plastics and composite materials at Global Industry 2022 in Paris (17-20 May).

Visitors can see Trelleborg’s innovations such as its high-precision micro-moulded components; multicomponent technology; a wide range of Isolast Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) materials, which are engineered to meet demanding performance requirements; HiSpin seals for eMobility applications; and FoodPro E75F1, a specially engineered material for use in food and beverage processing. 

Frederic Vitrat, Managing Director of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions France, said: "Trelleborg is a world leader in polymer solutions for sealing, damping and protecting critical applications in demanding environments. Our unique digital tools allow us to share our in-depth knowledge and experience with engineers developing new systems or optimising existing production equipment, across a wide range of industries. We work in partnership with our customers to enable them to reduce development time and add value to processes and products.

“Our ‘hand-in-hand engineering’ method supports customers from the initial design concept to the development of the right solution for the application. Our five-step process includes specification, testing, optimisation, validation and manufacturing, with specific tools created for each stage. This allows a customer to involve us at each phase of product development or equipment improvement.”

Trelleborg’s technical experts Emmanuel Louison, Antoine Charrier, Eric Mary, Jean-Philippe Perrot and Pierre-Jean Guiho will be on hand to provide attendees with advice and expertise in sealing and guiding technologies, development and manufacturing of complex castings.

