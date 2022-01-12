The WIPAG carbon fibre compound WIC PA66 is used in the industrial vacuum cleaners from power tool manufacturer Festool, who has worked closely with WIPAG to optimise the application's carbon footprint while meeting the manufacturer's stringent requirements for work performance, safety and durability.

Festool WIC compounds from WIPAG ensure safety and sustainability Carbon fiber compound WIC PA66 is used in the pre-separator compatible with Festool CT suction mobiles.

Festool's vacuum cleaners handle large amounts of dust and chips in a variety of applications. The pre-separator integrated in the suction module contributes significantly to the suction capacity. After a detailed analysis, the WIPAG material WIC PA66 with a carbon fibre content of 30 per cent was chosen as the material for this component.

The WIC products are part of WIPAG's sustainable portfolio. Using the company's own innovative carbon recycling technology, carbon fibre residues from lightweight component production are processed and homogeneously incorporated into the carbon fibre compounds. Due to their excellent technical properties, they are used in a wide range of areas, where they reduce the weight and carbon footprint of numerous applications as a cost-effective alternative to virgin carbon fibre. In the pre-separator of Festool vacuum cleaners, the WIC compounds, as electrically conductive plastics, prevent voltage breakdowns caused by the rotation of the dust, which can be visible as sparks during use.

The use of the WIPAG material therefore not only ensures optimum occupational safety, but also prevents damage to electrical components. WIC PA66 impresses with its good impact strength, ensuring the durability to which Festool, as one of the leading power tool manufacturers, is committed with regard to its products.

"The cooperation with Festool is another example of how the WIC products from our sustainable product portfolio are ideally suited for high-performance technical applications," says Thomas Marquardt, Managing Director at WIPAG. "The material has already proven itself in the past in a wide variety of application fields and holds great potential for facilitation in further areas."