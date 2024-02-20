Xenia Materials Premieres Reinforced PET-G Carbon Fibre at JEC World 2024

Key Highlights:

Xenia Materials will debut its recycled carbon fibre solution at JEC 2024.

The XEGREEN 23-C20-3DP, a PET-G (polyethylene terephthalate glycol-modified) contains 20% carbon fibre reinforcement, meeting demands of strength and environmental standards.

Designed to withstand harsh chemicals, this material is an ideal choice for the carbon fibre lamination process, thanks to its resistance to resins and release agents.

Xenia Materials, a provider of high-performance fibre-reinforced thermoplastic composites production, announces the debut of XEGREEN 23-C20-3DP at JEC World 2024, the premier event for the composite materials industry.

This innovative material marks a significant leap in additive manufacturing, bringing forth unmatched performance, sustainability, and versatility.

XEGREEN 23-C20-3DP, a PET-G (polyethylene terephthalate glycol-modified) with 20% carbon fibre reinforcement, represents a meticulous engineering effort to meet the demands of applications requiring superior strength, minimal warpage, and environmental responsibility.

Moreover, excelling in low-temperature environments, XEGREEN 23-C20-3DP finds suitability across various applications, from prototyping to master moulds and finished parts. Beyond immediate advantages, this material guarantees long-term performance, ensuring durability and stability over time.

XEGREEN 23-C20-3DP offers a distinctive set of features, ensuring optimal performance and sustainability throughout its lifecycle. Its advanced formulation minimises warpage during the printing process, providing manufacturers with reliable and consistent results. Designed to withstand harsh chemicals, this material is an ideal choice for the carbon fibre lamination process, thanks to its resistance to resins and release agents.

This new grade reflects Xenia Materials commitment to environmental sustainability. Manufactured from 100% fully recycled materials, it contributes significantly to a circular economy.

Xenia Materials invites industry professionals to delve deeper into XEGREEN 23-C20-3DP at JEC World 2024, taking place from 5th to 7th March.