KraussMaffei to showcase new 3D printer at Compounding World Expo

At the upcoming Compounding World Expo Europe, held in Essen, Germany, KraussMaffei will showcase its powerPrint large-format 3D printer

× Expand table made by 3D printer

High-grade raw materials are key to delivering premium-quality finished products in plastics processing applications. If the input material is based on recycled plastics, the process adopted in manufacturing recompounds is of particular importance. Compounding lines for the production of high-quality recompounds based on recycled materials are one of KraussMaffei’s chief specialties.

Sustainable and efficient component manufacturing

The pellet-based powerPrint large-format 3D printer, which debuted on the market at K 2022, has several special features for industrial manufacturing of components. Direct processing of the pellets made in the compounding line eliminates the need for filament production, which the company says not only enhances process flexibility, but also results in a more cost-effective and sustainable process. The company also claims that the powerPrint enables printing of large-format components with build volumes of up to 2 m x 2.5 m x 2 m. KraussMaffei also believes that the closed, thermally insulated enclosure makes for reliable printing (with excellent process stability) of, for example, casting moulds for tool and mould making, autoclave components or pipe ducts and conduits. This means the large-format 3D printer is in theory a fast, dependable industrial solution for efficient production of near-net-shape components.

As an extrusion-based system, the company claims that the powerPrint enables direct processing of pellets while offering outstanding flexibility in terms of the raw materials that can be used at temperatures up to 400°C. Owing to KraussMaffei’s wealth of expertise in extruder engineering, the processing unit boasts wear resistance at high production speeds. Customized designs can be provided whenever requested. The table demonstrated at the Expo, printed with the powerPrint 3D printer, impressively showcases the scope for manufacturing large components based on compounds from recycled materials.

Table tops made from recycled materials

A table not only needs a base, which in this case comes from the 3D printer, but also a top. As with the base, the tabletop can also be made from recycled materials. KraussMaffei claims it offers the right processing machine for this application. The unique feature of the tabletop shown at the Expo is that it is actually a 5 mm thick floor-covering manufactured on an in-line compounding and laminating line. Another feature is that the floor-covering is a mono-material solution that can be easily recycled again. While the laminated decorative film is made of pure PP, the core sheet of the table top consists of PP with a chalk content as high as 80%.