Coated film technology approved for recyclability

The ‘Coathink’ technology developed by SAES Coated Films is approved as compatible with the flexible, coloured polyethylene (PE) recycling stream based on tests performed by an independent laboratory.

This technology is a high oxygen barrier, water-based coating applied on PE-based multilayer laminate packaging. According to the company, Laminates using Coathink are mainly suitable for food, personal care and industrial flexible plastic packaging applications.

The recycling compatibility was evaluated at Aimplas in accordance with the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PE films. Recyclability assessments were performed for both a mono-layer PE film with Coathink applied as surface coating and for a PE laminated structure incorporating Coathink.

The laboratory results show, that Coathink conforms to the current European coloured, flexible PE recycling stream provided it is used under specific conditions which among others, determine the amount and nature of laminating adhesive, coating and inks.

The assessment also shows that the plastic material generated via the recycling process may be used in high-quality applications such as PE blown film with up to 25 wt.% of this technology.