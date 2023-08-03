Aquapak Polymers appoints Dudley Jones as Sales Director- aims to drive sales of Hydropol polymer

Aquapak Polymers Ltd, which specialises in polymer-based material technologies that the company claims delivers both performance and environmental responsibility at scale, has today announced the appointment of flexible packaging expert Dudley Jones as Sales Director to drive end applications of its polymer, Hydropol.

Jones has over thirty years’ flexible packaging experience in manufacturing, technical, sales and marketing functions globally for leading packaging companies such as Sonoco, Walki, Constantia Flexibles and Amcor, working with large FMCG multinationals and major regional customers.

At Aquapak, Jones’ role will concentrate on promoting end applications for Hydropol, a high-performance polymer that the company claims enables product design to provide its much-needed functionality, whilst increasing recycling and reducing plastic pollution, with a focus on paper and barrier applications through extrusion coating, casting or lamination onto other materials.

When extrusion coated or laminated onto paper, Aquapak says that Hydropol adds strength and barriers to oxygen, oil and grease, and its solubility allows 100% paper fibre recovery through paper recycling mills. As well as being biodegradable and compostable, it is non-toxic to the environment and marine-safe, so it still has a safe end-of-life if it is not disposed of as intended. It is already being used in products such as reusable, heat sealable paper mailing bags.

Commenting on the role and enormous potential for Hydropol, Dudley Jones said: “Aquapak has developed a unique technology in HydropolT, which is recyclable, marine safe, does not form microplastics* and can deliver barrier and functionality to paper. This makes the potential applications for Hydropol far reaching and very exciting. From beverages and confectionary, to personal care and home improvements, Aquapak’s technology has the potential to transform flexible packaging as we know it.”

Commenting on Dudley’s appointment, Mark Lapping, Chief Executive Officer, Aquapak, added: “Dudley is joining Aquapak at a time when the demand for new, environmentally-friendly but functional packaging is huge. There are many market segments where Hydropol can provide end-customers with a solution which isn’t available today and help them improve their environmental foot-print without compromising product quality or the end-user experience.”