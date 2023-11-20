Are traditional Materials Data Sheets still up to the job?

In-mould process monitoring firm sensXPERT has announced a webinar titled "The Future of Dynamic and Interactive Material Data Sheets for Raw Material Suppliers and Plastics Processors."

sensXPERT argues that single KPIs such as glass transition temperature, or degree of cure, such as would be found in a traditional material data sheet, are no longer sufficient on their own to guarantee part quality.

Recent years have proven to be challenging for raw material suppliers, driven by market volatility. In addition, customer demands for cost efficiency and sustainability add to the list of requirements for suppliers.

sensXPERT’s digital technology provides in-mould material data in real-time, and covers parameters including: viscosity, material flow detection, degree of cure, and glass transition temperature.

The webinar will discuss the following topics:

Manufacturing challenges faced by raw material suppliers in the plastics industry.

The pressing need for dynamic and interactive material data sheets to bridge the solution gap.

An in-depth presentation of sensXPERT's Digital Mold and Dielectric Analysis.

The application of AI in real-time anomaly detection to detect deviations in material behavior, allowing dynamic part production.

Key presenters at the webinar include:

Cornelia Beyer, Managing Director of sensXPERT

Dr. Phil Gralla, Data Scientist at sensXPERT

Dr. Nicholas Ecke, Application Engineer at sensXPERT

The webinar will be hosted by the group’s parent company, Netzsch, on December 12th 2023, at 16:00 GMT – register here: www.sensxpert.com/webinars/dynamic-and-interactive-data-sheets/