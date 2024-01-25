Arterex Acquires Plastics Injection Moulding Company Micromold

Key Highlights:

Contract manufacturer Arterex has acquired Micromold, a company providing custom precision micromoulded parts to the medical industry through plastics injection moulding.

Micromold will continue its operations under Arterex's Formula Plastics division in Tecate, Mexico.

The transition involves utilising Micromold's 20 BOY machines, ranging from 10 to 33 tons, in Arterex's 3,000 sq ft Class 8 certified clean room.

Arterex, a contract manufacturer, announced that it has acquired Micromold, Inc.

Since 1984, Micromold has been supplying custom precision micromoulded parts to the medical industry offering extensive experience in plastics injection moulding. The company is equipped with 20 BOY machines in sizes from 10 to 33 tons in both vertical and horizontal configurations.

Micromold Micromold operations within the clean room in Tecate, Mexico.

Micromold, formerly located in Riverside, CA, will continue its 24/7 operations within Arterex’s Formula Plastics division, located in Tecate, Mexico. The company will employ its equipment and services within Arterex’s 3,000 sq ft Class 8 certified clean room and will continue to serve the medical, diagnostics, optical, dental and laboratory markets working under ISO13485:2016 Quality system and the FDA registered facility.

“Micromold brings with it over 40 years of expertise from mould design to end customer fulfilment service that allows us to expand our services and capabilities to our growing customer base,” said Bill Gerard, Arterex president, North America.

“The company is an ideal addition to our offering of high-quality precision injection moulded medical components, assemblies, product design and development services.”