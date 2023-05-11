Base Materials launches three new materials

Base Materials claims it has further strengthened its range of polyurethane (PU) tooling board materials with three new products, all manufactured at its facility in Leicester, UK. The extension of Base Materials’ range includes the addition of BP600, a medium-density PU tooling material, and two new abrasion-resistant, high-density PU tooling materials, BP1200 and BP1700.

John Miller, Managing Director of Base Materials, said: “The expansion of our industry-leading range of PU tooling materials demonstrates our long-standing commitment to ensuring we continue to meet the demands of our customers. With an increased requirement for more specialist materials, particularly the need for more abrasion-resistant solutions, we had no hesitation in developing and launching BP1200 and BP1700. The development of BP600 enhances our existing medium-density material range and is engineered for use in a wide range of applications.

“These latest additions to our PU tooling material range, follow recent significant investment at our facility in Leicester, UK, further strengthening our ability to meet the ever-changing demands of the industries we operate in. This investment has seen us double our CNC capacity resulting in increased production output and the addition of a new production line to support further future expansions of our materials offering.”

The company says that BP600 is easy to machine, provides a good surface finish and has a low coefficient of thermal expansion for increased dimensional stability. Base Materials’ new medium-density BP600 is suitable for use across a wide range of applications, including master models and patterns, vacuum forming, thermoforming, automotive modelling, foundry pattern and plates, decorative arts and crafts, and film and theatre props.

BP1200 is a high-density, abrasion-resistant PU tooling material, that is ‘easy’ to machine and is designed for use in a wide range of applications. This includes vacuum forming and thermoforming for the manufacture of food and beverage packaging, as well as foundry patterns and pattern plates, core boxes, automotive modelling, and more.

Base Materials’ BP1700 PU tooling material boasts a high density of 1,785 kg/m3, is abrasion resistant, and is designed for use in specialist applications where high compressive strength is required, including vacuum forming, thermoforming, hammer and metal forming, foundry patterns and Reactive Injection Moulding (RIM).

Base Materials’ BP600, BP1200 and BP1700 are available with compatible adhesives, repair pastes, sealers and release agents.