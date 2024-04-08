BioPowder replaces synthetic components with bio-composites

Key Highlights:

BioPowder is shifting towards natural materials like plant-based polymers and functional fillers in the composites industry.

BioPowder aims to reduce environmental footprints while enhancing functional properties, partnering with manufacturers to create genuinely sustainable products.

They transform olive oil by-products into high-quality powders with unique characteristics, making them highly suitable as natural fillers and reinforcing fibres in composite materials.

BioPowder is a specialist for innovative fibre additives and functional composite fillers originating from the circular economy. By transforming olive oil by-products into powders of high quality with unique characteristics such as excellent stability, homogeneous particle shape and a bright colour, they become highly suitable natural fillers and reinforcing fibres for composite materials.

Composites are materials made of two components that have distinct physical and chemical properties. In combination, the two components ensure enhanced characteristics of the finished compound.

In recent times, there has been a strong trend of making natural composites, i.e. nature-inspired materials with a reduced carbon footprint and better recyclability. Most manufacturers take the approach of replacing synthetic components, e.g. glass or plastics, with natural and renewable materials - above all natural fillers and fibre composite additives. The result are bio-composites (also called natural composites), i.e. new materials with a certain percentage of natural and/or plant-based ingredients.

Fibre additives made from upcycled olive stones

In recent years, a variety of plant-derived fibre additives have been used in composite manufacturing: wood fibres, starch, flax, hemp, corn cob, bagasse and coconut fibre – just to name a few. Depending on the final application, these materials have their advantages and shortcomings. In addition to not always producing satisfactory mechanical properties, many natural fillers are not necessarily sustainable, in spite of their herbal origin.

At BioPowder numerous circular raw materials, i.e. agricultural side-streams, have been tested. In a comparative fashion, sustainability criteria and mechanical performance parameters were analysed. The bottom line: refined, pulverised olive pits, i.e. olive oil production by-products, demonstrated the best performance, i.e. excellent results due to their physical and chemical particle structure. As a consequence, its fully bio-based and biodegradable line of functional composite fillers was born. Marketed under the brand name Olea FP (Functional Powder), BioPowder fibre additives are an optimised solution made from sustainable raw materials. Compared to other plant fibres, these natural fillers and reinforcing fibres offer the following advantages:

High stability: olive stone powder does not expand in contact with liquids and maintains its shape. Its particles can be customised to any grain size range that will remain stable, even when bearing load.

Low water and oil absorption: Olea FP composite fillers do not change their shape or texture in oily or watery formulations such as coatings. Therefore, they are easy-to-handle reinforcing fibres that guarantee predictable results.

Hardness and abrasion resistance: composite additives made from pulverised olive stones have a hardness of 3.5 (Mohs scale). When used as reinforcing fibres in natural composites, BioPowder natural fillers can significantly enhance tensile strength, resistance and durability of the finished material. As fibre reinforcement in resin and/or polymer compounds, they improve the end products' abrasion resistance and are therefore suitable for use in numerous performance composites.

Light weight: with a bulk density of 500-550g/l / specific gravity of 1.1-1.1kg/l, its fibre additives are ideal natural fillers for lightweight composites used in aviation, shipbuilding, automotive and medical applications. In addition, different types of performance coatings (water- and bio-based) can be enhanced accordingly.

Variety of texture effects: this is made possible through custom sizes of powdery and granular fibre additives and natural fillers. Fine powders are the solution for plain surfaces while coarse granules can add visible texture and anti-slip effects.

Environmental and human sustainability: BioPowder fibre additives are made exclusively from side-stream products, i.e. upcycled agricultural residues. No plantations and the associated use of soil and water resources are needed. This is of particular relevance for life-cycle assessments (LCAs) of natural composites: most material developers are conscious about the carbon footprint and/or the CO2 balance of all input materials and are keen on evaluating its reinforcing fibres accordingly. The production of its composite fillers is completely emission-free and only a reasonable amount of electricity is required. The latter can partially be derived from renewable sources of energy such as solar panels or biomass boilers.

Proven examples of fibre additives in biocomposite applications

BioPowder composite fillers offer a number of benefits when used in composites for the following applications:

Natural fillers and reinforcing fibres for rubber compounds

The company's Olea FP product line of micro-powders can add significant value to rubber compounds for tyres, seals and hoses, shoe soles and similar items. Strength and stability can be improved when adding fibre additives in varying doses. Besides, the environmental impact of microplastics, generated through the abrasion of rubber items (tyres, soles, etc.), can be significantly reduced when natural composite additives are added.