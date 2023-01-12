CTCI corporation to construct Qatari Petrochemical plant

CTCI Corporation, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company as announced that it was awarded a portion of the Ras Laffan Petrochemicals Project (RLPP), which includes the ethylene unit and its utilities.

This project is located in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. According to the company, once completed the ethylene plant will be one of the largest in the world by capacity. The project consists of the ethylene unit and two high-density polyethylene units. The total cost of the project is $6 billion and start up is anticipated in late 2026. CTCI is executing this project with Samsung Engineering as the "Samsung Engineering CTCI Joint Venture" (SCJV).

The client, Ras Laffan Petrochemicals (RLP), is a joint venture between QatarEnergy and Chevron Phillips Chemical. The companies are building petrochemical projects in Qatar and the United States. Michael Yang, Chairman of CTCI Corporation, said, "We appreciate the trust that Ras Laffan Petrochemicals has placed in us through this monumental opportunity for our team. We will utilize quality engineering and safety management to complete the task on time and up to standards."

The Ras Laffan Petrochemicals Project consists of two packages. The SCJV was awarded Package 1, which is to build a 2.08 million tons ethylene production unit, utilities, and office facilities. Samsung Engineering will oversee engineering for the major ethylene production facilities with scope of work including C2 hydrogenation, hydrogen purification unit, and three main compressors. CTCI Corporation will oversee engineering for the furnaces and utility infrastructure, including steam/condensate collecting, boiler feed water, etc. Procurement and construction work will be carried out jointly by the SCJV. The ethylene produced will be delivered as feedstock to Package 2, which encompasses two high-density polyethylene units.