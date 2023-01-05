GE Additive announces appointment of new CEO

GE Additive has announced that Alexander Schmitz has been appointed as CEO of GE Additive. Schmitz is set to take charge on January 16, 2023.

Based in Munich, Germany, Schmitz will report into GE Additive’s current chief executive, Riccardo Procacci, who takes on an expanded leadership role at GE Aerospace.

Schmitz brings experience in operations, product development, manufacturing, and leading global teams. He was most recently CEO of FlexLink and previously held senior leadership and engineering positions during a 20-year career at Bosch. A mechanical engineer, Schmitz is a graduate of Aachen University, in Germany.

Alexander Schmitz said: “I’m thrilled to be joining GE Additive as it starts its next phase of growth and transformation. I look forward to meeting the team and our customers in the new year,”

GE Additive will be part of a portfolio of four independent businesses, within GE Aerospace, led by Procacci, all characterized by strong brand identity and direct access to market: GE Additive, Avio Aero, Dowty Propellers and Unison Industries.

Riccardo Procacci added: “GE Additive continues to be a strategic business for GE Aerospace. “I look forward to working with Alexander and continuing to work with the GE Additive leadership team and our customers as they deploy additive, at scale, across their businesses and industries.”