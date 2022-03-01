Prior to 2014, the annual cost of power for Glendenning Plastics had reached over £1m per annum at the company’s manufacturing site in Kingswinford. During the latter part of 2014, the directors decided to address the spiralling cost of electricity and commenced a programme of continual investment in Servo drive machines as replacement for the existing machines of the old fixed pump design.

× Expand Glendenning confirms ‘considerable’ energy savings with Borche machinery

The company decided to install the first Borche 800 tonne Servo hydraulic machine during 2014. A case study was then carried out using the same mould on the new Borche 800 tonne machine compared to an existing 750 tonne machine. Individual meter readings were taken from both machines for a direct comparison and, following the trial, a 64 per cent reduction in power consumption was recorded together with a considerable reduction in cooling requirement.

The company has since installed 11 new Borche Servo drive machines as part of a continual investment programme to replace the old machines of fixed pump design, the most recent of which is a new Borche BU900 tonne machine of the two-platen range.

Glendenning Plastics was established in 1965 by Ron Glendenning and is now run by his two son’s Stuart and Miles Glendenning, both of whom have a wealth of experience within the plastics industry.

The brothers have overseen dramatic growth in recent years for both the companies Garland Products range of Gardening and Horticultural products, together with firm’s technical moulding division which serves a wide range of industrial sectors.

Chairman Stuart Glendenning said: “We are delighted that our investment programme in Borche Servo technology machines, in addition with other measures that we have taken, has helped drive down our annual cost in electricity and provide considerable savings for the business.”