Ilium Composites introduces recycled polyester layers for chopped fibre-glass applications

Ilium Composites, the Bahrain-based manufacturer of fibre-glass structural composite reinforcements, has increased its range of chopped strand mats (CSM) under the ULTImat brand.

The CSM range is composed of a synthetic core layered between chopped fibre-glass and incorporating a synthetic integrated veil. The ULTImat range offers protection against osmosis and chemical erosion for maritime constructions, amongst others, while delivering smooth surface finishes.

Ilium Composites has made the switch to using 50 per cent recycled polyester for its ULTImat Standard product. The company aims to advance its manufacture for 100 per cent recycled polyester utilisation within the next three years. What once required numerous processes and larger expenses, the ULTImat range can now be manufactured quicker with improved laminate quality. Supplied with polyester flow media, ULTImat benefits from improved cyclic loading and increased inter-laminar shear strength by approximately five per cent.

Performance is improved with superior compatibility with polyester resins and better fire retardancy. The benefits can be optimised through recommended closed mould processes, including light resin transfer moulding (LRTM) and vacuum infusion. This applies to the complete ULTImat suite:

• Standard – 50 per cent recycled polyester flow media with standard surface veil.

• Superior Finish (SF) – Increased surface finish with higher weighted surface veil.

• High Flow (HF) – Flow media for faster resin flow.

• Combi – Increased integrity with continuous woven roving or multiaxial reinforcement.

• (PP) – Polypropylene flow media instead of polyester.

Colin Leatham-Locke, Business Development Manager at Ilium Composites, said: “In the next three years, we plan to incorporate 100 per cent recycled polyester into our ULTImat Standard product. Ilium is constantly striving to lower the carbon footprint of composite manufacture while improving the efficiency and benefits of CSM application. Our chopped strand mats are stitch-free without chemical binders, which improves visual appearance. They can also be cut efficiently with clean edges without fray or overlapping of composite material.”