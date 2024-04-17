Is it sticky enough? SKZ tests adhesive tapes for strength and tear resistance

Key Highlights:

Adhesive tapes are used in a wide variety of applications. Adhesive tapes are particularly important in the packaging, automotive and electronics manufacturing industries. Manufacturers must ensure that their tapes meet the required standards and provide reliable adhesion to various surfaces. SKZ's testing department performs various tests and load requirements on adhesive tapes.

Relevant surfaces in the application can be simulated and tested

The international standard DIN EN ISO 29862 provides a detailed description for determining the peel strength or adhesive strength of adhesive tapes for quality assurance in the adhesive tape industry. Adhesive strength can be determined at different peel angles. In addition, the standard allows the use of different substrates/surfaces as the adhesive partner (of the tape) so that the surface relevant to the application can be simulated and tested. Adhesive strength testing according to American ASTM standards such as ASTM D 3330 is also often required. Mechanical performance (tensile strength and elongation at break) can also be determined in a tensile test according to DIN EN ISO 29864.

High product quality and performance

Manufacturers who have their tapes tested to these standards by an independent testing institute can guarantee their customers high product quality and performance. Users benefit from better product properties and can be assured that the tapes are safe to use.

"Our goal is to use our expertise and range of services to help manufacturing companies improve the quality and application properties of adhesive tapes with specialised testing services," said Alexander Ebenbeck, sales manager testing at SKZ.