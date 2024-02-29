Materialising Ideas: LEHVOSS Showcases Advancements in Plastic Materials at NPE 2024

Key Highlights:

LEHVOSS Group is participating at NPE 2024 in Orlando, Florida, allowing attendees to explore the company's portfolio in advanced polymer materials.

The main exhibit will focus on The Buddy X1, which is an injection-moulded frame for an e-bike made of a LUVOCOM carbon fibre compound.

The material shows a 60% higher rigidity than competitive materials, whilst the frame is fully recyclable and shows a carbon footprint reduction of up to 64%.

LEHVOSS Group, a provider of high-performing plastic materials, will participate this year at NPE in Orlando. To stress the significance of the US market and US customers, the LEHVOSS US team will be heavily supported by a strong presence of Material Experts and Top Management from Germany. Attendees at NPE will have the opportunity to explore the comprehensive portfolio of highly advanced polymer materials – Compounds and Masterbatches - designed for a broad range of applications and needs across various industries.

Participants will have the opportunity to discuss with the LEHVOSS experts at the booth economically and ecologically optimised solutions for their specific challenges and can learn about the latest trends and demands also from the European and Asian market.

LEHVOSS will present materials of its cutting-edge high-performance compounds and masterbatches, demonstrating the LEHVOSS interpretation of "materialising ideas" and the effective realisation of concepts into tangible reality.

The main exhibit for this trade fair is a perfect example how LEHVOSS with its partners materialises ideas: The Buddy X1, is an injection-moulded frame for an e-bike made of a LUVOCOM carbon fibre compound. The material, specially developed for the frame, shows a 60% higher rigidity than competitive materials and it can replace typical epoxy / carbon fibre structures currently widely used in the higher end bike market. The frame is fully recyclable and shows a carbon footprint reduction of up to 64% compared to an also recyclable aluminium frame.

In February 2024, three E-bikes mastered all challenges in an extraordinary practical test - the Xtreme Tech expedition, a 1,400 kilometres (900 miles) ride in Morocco under the leadership of the well-known adventurer Mike Fuchs, organised by LEHVOSS and supported by many well-known industry partners. Frames and other components made of thermoplastic compounds from LEHVOSS easily withstood all mechanical and weather-related stresses.