Following a fire last week at of one of its raw material warehouses, ML Polyolefins has resumed production. Full production capacity was reached on 20 November 2021.

× Expand via Shutterstock ML Polyolefins resumes production following fire Close up picture of polypropylene granules on a black background.

As has been proven by the air testing conducted by the Delegation of the Provincial Inspectorate for Environmental Protection in Elbląg, no hazardous chemical substances are present after the fire, and thus, there is no risk to the life or health of people. The activities of the services are still ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

The company is currently operating on a normal basis, both in terms of receiving deliveries of raw materials and the processing of regranulate shipments to counterparties. After the activities being carried out by the state services are completed, ML Polyolefin employees will proceed with the clean-up work and rebuilding the storage infrastructure. Similarly, the estimation of the full extent of destruction and losses will only take place after all activities at the scene of the event are finalised. None of the employees or the infrastructure related to production have suffered as a result of the fire.

The fulfilment of contractual obligations remains unchallenged and the production and shipment schedule, after minor adjustments, has already been aligned with the counterparties.

The company, based in Lublin, Poland, wishes to thank its customers and partners for support received, and is ready to continue working in order to implement the Circular Economy concept in which recycling companies are a key element.