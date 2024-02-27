Navigating The Nano Challenge: Breakthrough Dispersion Technology

Key Highlights:

NEMO is changing the plastics industry with its innovative NemoBLEND masterbatches by utilising carbon nanotubes to enhance electrical conductivity, electromagnetic shielding, and lightweight, sustainable design.

The NemoBLEND can seamlessly integrate into any polymeric matrix, granting plastics with remarkable electrical conductivity properties and electromagnetic shielding capabilities.

NemoBLEND's influence is evident in the manufacturing of a plastic tube for cable braids that facilitates information transmission, providing electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding.

× Expand Nemo NemoBLEND – Conductive masterbatch based on SWCNT.

In the ever-evolving landscape of materials science, nanomaterials, particularly carbon nanotubes, have long been heralded as the "next generation" of advanced materials. Their vast potential lies in the capacity to impart exceptional properties to the matrices in which they are incorporated, particularly in terms of superior electrical conductivity. However, a significant challenge arises in realising these properties, as nanoparticles tend to exhibit a natural inclination to form agglomerates.

Within this quest for ground-breaking solutions, enters NEMO Nanomaterials, a innovative start-up. Specialising in a distinctive compounding method for nanoparticles, the company has perfected a proprietary processing technique of SWNCT (Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube) hybrid.

The NemoBLEND can seamlessly integrate into any polymeric matrix, granting plastics with remarkable electrical conductivity properties and electromagnetic shielding capabilities suitable for a diverse range of applications.

Enhanced Conductivity and Versatility

Nemo Moulded parts with NemoBLEND combined with colour pigments.

The innovative masterbatches are currently available in four polymer-carriers: polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and various polyamides (nylon). Despite the high concentration of carbon tubes loaded into the masterbatch, the final product requires a low dosage—ranging from 10% to 30%, a notable advantage over alternative solutions.

With volumetric electrical conductivity ranging from 10^2 to 10^9 [Ω·cm] and surface conductivity between 10^2 and 10^9 (Ω/sq), these masterbatches find diverse applications in cables, flexible piping, metal part replacements, crates, sockets and more. Their versatility extends across various industries such as automotive, medical, aviation, electronics, infrastructure, construction, energy, and communication.

Moreover, NemoBLEND masterbatches can be processed in different methods, including injection, extrusion, and thermoforming. A notable advantage lies in the ability to combine the conductive additive with pigments, offering design freedom and the creation of coloured products—a unique feature that competitors who are solely available in black cannot provide. NemoBLEND not only sets new standards for conductivity but also opens up possibilities for innovative and aesthetically diverse plastic applications.

From Lab to Life

The impact of NemoBLEND extends beyond the confines of the laboratory, finding practical applications across various industries with remarkable benefits. For instance, the incorporation of NEMO masterbatches in a plastic radar cover designed for electromagnetic shielding at frequencies ranging from 75 to 110 GHz resulted in weight savings of 40% compared to a traditional metal cover.

In the automotive sector, NemoBLEND plays a crucial role in the development of a flexible pipe for transporting flammable liquids. This innovative solution not only boasts excellent mechanical properties but also possesses the unique ability to discharge electrostatic charges, thereby ensuring enhanced safety and an extended lifespan.

Nemo Conductive and colourful: Sample chips with NEMOBlend.

Within the cable industry, NemoBLEND's influence is evident in the manufacturing of a plastic tube for cable braids that facilitates information transmission. This design not only provides electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding but also eliminates the necessity for a previously essential metal layer. The outcome is a simplified tube featuring a reduced cross-sectional area and enhanced flexibility, ultimately streamlining the production process. Additionally, the incorporation of flame-retardant additives adds another layer of versatility to the product, further expanding its potential applications.

Partnering with Kafrit Group

In the industrial production process, NEMO receives invaluable assistance from Kafrit Group, known in the plastics industry for its compounding capabilities, additives and masterbatches. Notably, Kafrit has also made a significant investment in NEMO.

"Kafrit's strategic collaboration with NEMO extends far beyond mere financial investment. We provide essential support in marketing and sales, offering financial and regulatory advice within the international plastics landscape, and serving as a crucial manufacturing arm. Our partnership is not just about funding; it's about a deep connection and shared vision for innovation and growth in the dynamic plastics industry," affirmed Daniel Singer, CEO of Kafrit Group.