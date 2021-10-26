RadiciGroup is exhibiting at the A+A trade fair, an international event focusing on safety solutions for the workplace, to be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from 26-29 October (Stands 3G26 + 3G32).

RadiciGroup RadiciGroup adapts production line for sustainable PPE RadiciGroup booth at A+A Trade Fair

The event gives RadiciGroup the opportunity to present its latest developments in personal protective equipment (PPE) for industrial use, including coveralls, gowns, caps, full hoods, shoe covers and boots.

These products are part of a new line, Radipeople, a trade name identifying the new protective workwear sold by RadiciGroup: end products of a traceable supply chain, in which special attention is paid to the choice of raw materials and the quality of the final products offered the market.

Radipeople Eco is the first protective coverall with 100 per cent end-of-life recyclability and the Group’s offering also includes garments made with Respunsible, a spundbond obtained from recycled polypropylene or materials certified under the ISCC Plus scheme.

Maurizio Radici, Vice President of RadiciGroup, said: “RadiciGroup’s commitment in the area of personal protective equipment began in March 2020 at the height of the pandemic crisis in Bergamo, Italy. We set out to use our dylar spunbond as the main component for the manufacture of protective gowns for medical personnel. Starting from scratch, in record time we managed to set up a chain of local manufacturers to produce the gowns. Today, with our extensive experience in the field of nonwovens … we are ready to reorient and convert our knowhow to the production of protective garments suitable for use in many industrial environments.”