Resinex begins distribution of Selenis medical PETG range

Key Highlights:

Resinex plays a crucial role in bringing the new Selcare medical PETG range to the healthcare industry, specifically for medical devices.

Selcare HC 300 is an amorphous copolyester specifically developed for injection moulding parts for medical devices and diagnostic applications, such as fluid management components.

Selcare offers a comprehensive selection of three medical grade plastics for medical devices, with high chemical resistance, impact strength and durability.

As a partner of Selenis, Resinex plays a crucial role in bringing the new medical PETG range, Selcare, to the healthcare industry, specifically for medical devices. Selcare offers a comprehensive selection of three medical grade plastics for medical devices, with excellent chemical resistance, impact strength and durability so that the medical value chain can exceed the high expectations from customers. This partnership aims to introduce these innovative medical grades to the industry.

Selcare HC 300 is an amorphous copolyester specifically developed for injection moulding parts for medical devices and diagnostic applications, such as fluid management components, dialysers and injectable devices. Its flow behaviour enables the production of everything from thin wall and intricate parts to thicker cross-sections where toughness is required. Injection moulded parts made from Selcare HC 300 are water-clear and glossy, whilst tough and durable. Benefitting from high dimensional stability and toughness of Selcare HC 300, separate components may be assembled with snap-fit connectors, maintaining the strength required to meet safety requirements and sustain daily wear and tear.

Safe grades are the ideal solution for thin-walled applications such as evacuated blood collection tubes, syringe caps and injectable devices. The use of polyester in this field has become well established due to its superior clinical performance. For example, when used for evacuated blood collection tubes, the risk of contamination is reduced, thereby improving patients’ safety and comfort. The blood collection tubes made from these resins achieve rapid cooling, improving cycle times and increasing productivity.

Selcare copolyesters, specifically developed for the medical value chain, are manufactured to rigorous quality standards to meet the requirements of this highly regulated healthcare industry. Selenis’ quality inspection practices ensure the control of physical properties and the consistent provision of quality products Selcare product offering is complemented by a suite of supporting services, including biocompatibility statements, notification of change agreements, and regulatory support, among others.