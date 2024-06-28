Suzano and Behn Meyer partner for production of sustainable rubber

Key Highlights:

Pulp producer, Suzano S.A. and German chemical distribution company, Behn Meyer Group announced a new partnership to supply sustainable additives to the European rubber market.

As part of the collaboration, Suzano will supply Ecolig, its multifunctional lignin-based bioproduct, which will be used as a sustainable additive in Behn Meyer’s rubber products portfolio and distributed to its wide customer base in Europe. Ecolig is a sustainable alternative to other chemical additives and fossil-based antioxidants currently used to prevent oxidation and enhance the performance of rubber.

Ecolig is produced in an exclusive plant at Suzano’s mill in Limeira, São Paulo, with all raw material sourced from Suzano’s fully integrated tree farms in Brazil, where it responsibly plants and grows eucalyptus at scale. Suzano, which celebrates its centenary this year, is the world’s largest eucalyptus producer and manages 2.7 million hectares of land, 40% of which is set aside for permanent conservation. Kraft lignin is a by-product of the pulp and paper making process and is present in the eucalyptus wood that Suzano plants and cultivates. Suzano’s Ecolig has a wide range of applications due to its high antioxidant potential, UV radiation absorption and binding properties.

This deal is part of Behn Meyer’s efforts to make its rubber product portfolio more sustainable through the addition of renewable materials. Behn Meyer Europe GmbH serves customers of the Rubber and Plastics industry in more than 20 countries in the European Union and UK. By prioritising renewable materials like lignin, Behn Meyer not only works towards its net zero target but also sets an industry standard for environmental stewardship. At the same time, the partnership aligns with Suzano's goal of expanding its offering of renewable alternatives to fossil-based products.

"Our investments and partnerships with companies that innovate sustainable products like Suzano demonstrate how we value sustainability in our business and are driving change through our portfolio selection. Through this collaboration, we aim to promote the versatility of renewable materials like lignin in the creation of rubber-based products. It’s one step to making the industry more eco-friendly,” said Kewalin Petcharat, Behn Meyer’s sustainability leader and management board member.

Víctor González, sales & marketing manager for Suzano’s Bioproducts business said: “Suzano’s mission is to accelerate the move to a regenerative global bioeconomy, through the development of innovative applications of eucalyptus biomass to supply industry at scale.

“Like Suzano, Behn Meyer is a company with a rich heritage and long history of innovation, making them a natural partner for us. We look forward to working together to create innovative biobased solutions to make the rubber market more ‘green’ and more sustainable.”

As part of the launch of this partnership, teams from Behn Meyer and Suzano will be attending and exhibiting together at Booth No. 9 323 at DKT 2024, the German Rubber Conference, in Nürnberg from 1-4 July 2024.