Yamaha developing plant-based resin

Yamaha Marine is committing to using a plant-derived cellulose nanofiber (CNF) reinforced resin in the production of specific watercraft parts.

The CNF reinforced resin, developed through a collaborative agreement between Yamaha Motor in Japan and Nippon Paper Industries Corporation, Ltd. This represents what appears to be one of the world’s first practical use of sustainable material for watercraft parts, according to the companies.

The parts developed using this material are intended for installation on certain 2024 models of personal watercraft and sport boat engines.

Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit said: “We’re proud to be part of a company that proactively seeks sustainability solutions for its products, Yamaha Motor has inspired the activities of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and applauded the 2019 launch of Yamaha Rightwaters, our sustainability program that seeks to reclaim, mitigate and clean up the plastics we use, increase scientific research, improve habitat and sequester carbon dioxide.”

CNF reinforced resin is a new high-strength material manufactured by kneading and dispersing CNF, a biomass material made from wood resources, into resins such as polypropylene. Yamaha Motor claims, In addition to being more than 25 percent lighter than existing resin materials, it also has excellent material recyclability, leading to a reduction in the amount of plastics used and greenhouse gas emissions, mainly carbon dioxide.

Yamaha Motor announced in February its commitment to strengthen its sustainability efforts.