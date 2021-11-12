ALPLA puts HDPE recycling plant in Mexico into operation

The ALPLA Group has opened a new plant for HDPE plastic recycling in Toluca, Mexico. The company has also announced it will double its annual regrind material production capacity to 30,000 tonnes from the second half of 2022.

ALPLA celebrated the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art recycling plant in Toluca, Mexico.

ALPLA celebrated the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art recycling plant for HDPE on 10 November. Among the guests were the Austrian ambassador to Mexico, Elisabeth Kehrer, and the governor of the State of México, Alfredo del Mazo Maza.

Following the announcement of the plant’s construction in September 2020, it took a little more than a year for the work to be completed. Around 70 new jobs have been created.

The facility is currently designed for an annual capacity of 15,000 tonnes of recycled HDPE (rHDPE) in pellet form. This regranulate is mainly used for the production of non-food packaging such as personal care products and household cleaning agents. The demand for recycling material is so high in Central America that the majority of the output will be used regionally.

Georg Lässer, Head of Corporate Recycling, said: “We are delighted to be playing an important part in implementing a circular economy locally in Mexico with this new site. In taking this action, we are giving used plastic bottles value and are also promoting plastics collection and the development of the necessary regional infrastructure.”

Furthermore, ALPLA is announcing an increase in the plant’s annual production capacity to 30,000 tonnes starting in the second half of 2022.

Carlos Torres, Regional Manager Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, added: “We are seeing increasing momentum in the recycling market, taking one step forward in our commitment to sustainability, and the demand from our customers in the region for post-consumer recycled materials is rising. This is enabling us to already initiate an increase in our production of rHDPE in Toluca.”

In early 2021, the ALPLA Group announced that it would invest an average of €50m a year until 2025 in the ongoing expansion of its recycling activities. In particular, it plans to globalise its activities in the area of high-quality recyclates in order to close the materials cycle in as many regions as possible. In all, the annual capacity of the ALPLA recycling companies, joint ventures and partnerships amounts to approximately 130,000 tonnes of PET and 60,000 tonnes of PE.