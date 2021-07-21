As world mono-material plastic packaging film consumption is forecast to grow, Sweden-based AR Packaging is meeting the challenge by launching its recyclable mono polyethylene film Ecoflex for thermoforming applications.

× Expand AR Packaging AR Packaging launches Ecoflex mono-material for thermoformed packaging

Ecoflex is formulated with premium PE polymers, offering puncture and tear resistance. It can also be used for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) or vacuum.

Ecoflex is manufactured at AR Packaging’s Highbridge site in the UK, where the company produces a range of flexible barrier packaging solutions. Highbridge’s products are used in both food and non-food industries, where the company ensures a high level of protection for products where material function plays a crucial element, such as a gas barrier or to offer puncture resistance.

Technical Sales Manager Greg Mitchell said: “Instead of a reliance on PA/PE-material for their flexible thermoformed applications, Ecoflex is a recyclable mono PE film that offers comparative mechanical and impact strength. In the UK, for example, the material can be recycled at front-of-store recycling facilities that allow consumers to return polyolefin-based flexible packaging.”

The Ecoflex material demonstrates similar or better performance on standard thermoforming and filling lines, with the possibility of reduced temperature settings and thereby energy savings.

AR Packaging’s comprehensive range of thermoformable base webs cover a multitude of applications to meet customers’ exacting needs and can be matched with one of the group’s lidding films for pack integrity and process efficiency. Both base webs and lidding films are approved for food contact and can be combined with convenience features and high quality flexo printing.