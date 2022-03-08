Berry bpi packaging solutions has launched a new version of its high-performance, market-leading FormiFor insulation compression film that incorporates up to 30 per cent recycled content, which enables companies to demonstrate a stronger environmental profile.

× Expand Berry bpi Berry’s compression film maintains performance with recycled content

The new FormiFor range contains Berry’s Sustane recycled polymer from post-consumer packaging, and yet boasts high levels of technical performance, consistency, traceability and quality, according to the experts at Berry.

The events of the past few years, and for various reasons, have generated the pressure and impetus for packaging solutions providers to continue to incorporate more and more PCR content in their products. A major obstacle in the way of this was often the mechanical properties and quality of the finished product. The word from industry generally, and more regularly, features improved quality alongside increased recycled content.

FormiFor, according to Berry bpi, is exemplary of this as it still offers high weld and holding force characteristics.

Berry is one of Europe's most experienced manufacturers of compression film, and FormiFor has been developed to meet the requirements of the insulation, glass wool and stone wool products. Its lightweight structure uses up to 50 per cent less material in comparison with other traditional packaging. As well as minimising the amount of packaging required for each application, this also results in less packaging waste by weight being generated.

In addition, the film is also recyclable at its end of life. FormiFor’s high compression rate means that wrapped products occupy less space, which could contribute to additional sustainability practices including a reduction in transportation costs.

Elmar Verbaarschott, Export Manager at Berry bpi, said: “In line with Berry’s Impact 2025 sustainability strategy, this latest version of FormiFor demonstrates our ability to design for circularity with a film that maintains all its benefits while helping our customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals.”

Because more film can be wound onto a standard reel, fewer reels are required for each application, minimising downtime for reel changes.