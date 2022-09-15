Can Covestro’s new technology make flexible packaging even more recyclable?

Considered indispensable in everyday life, multi-layer flexible film packaging enables the hygienic and safe storage of many foods. However, the versatile packaging has a recyclability problem. After use, the bonded films in the material mix are difficult to separate, resulting in a far lower recycling rate than other packaging solutions.

Flexible packaging made from several layers of film enables the hygienic and safe storage of many foods.

Covestro has identified the problem and has developed a process for recycling companies and packaging manufacturers to utilise. In the case of multi-layer film packages laminated with polyurethane (PU) adhesive, the respective materials can be separated due to the new Covestro technology, which will form part of the Covestro exhibition at K 2022.

In the process, a special separation agent specifically weakens the bond strength of the PU adhesive. Since the separation agent consists of natural ingredients and water, it is also very sustainable. For packaging manufacturers and recyclers, the process offers a major advantage, according to New Business Development Manager for Adhesives Thomas Fait: "Our know-how helps them to make better use of the residual value of their packaging and thus makes more materials available to the recycling industry.

"With projects like this, we contribute to achieve our corporate vision: to make the circular economy a reality. For this purpose, we work with partners from a wide variety of fields and industries and are always looking for ways how our products and technologies can help other companies become circular."

At K 2022, the team will be presenting the technology to the plastics industry for the first time and looking for potential partners from the packaging and recycling industry to help further develop the process.