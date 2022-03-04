Dow recognised as a Three Star winner for its sustainable packaging solution

Dow has been recognised as a Three Star winner for its all-polyethylene (PE) stand-up pouch, winning the Singapore Packaging Awards 2021, AsiaStar Awards 2021, and WorldStar Awards 2022.

Developed in collaboration with value-chain partners to be designed for recyclability, Dow’s all-PE stand-up pouch is made with 100 per cent polyethylene. Dow’s brand-owning partners include China-based laundry supplier Liby, which has helped produce fully recyclable packaging for its laundry pods using Dow’s INNATE TF Polyethylene Resins for Tenter Frame Biaxial Orientation (TF-BOPE).

Amorepacific, a global beauty company from South Korea, has also adopted Dow’s INNATE TF-BOPE for its liquid products.

Wu Chang, Technical Service and Development Director, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Asia Pacific, said: “Being awarded a Three Star Winner acknowledges Dow’s commitment to leverage our advanced materials science capabilities … We strive to continue establishing value-chain collaborations with industry leaders to create more sustainable packaging solutions, and work towards achieving a cleaner environment together.”

The Singapore Packaging Star Awards, organised by the Packaging Council of Singapore (PCS), is a prestigious national award that honours companies for their innovative and creative packaging designs and material use.

Dow’s was awarded under the Environmentally Sustainable Packaging Product category.

The AsiaStar Award is organised by the not-for-profit Asian Packaging Federation.

Dow’s was awarded under the Eco-Package category, which recognises the brand’s efforts in designing packaging with the environment in mind.

The WorldStar Awards is a global packaging competition led by the World Packaging Organization. Dow’s all-PE stand-up pouch won the award under the Packaging Materials and Components category, enabling high production speed of its recyclable solution. This solution was created with Dow Singapore Pack Studios – a packaging expertise centre that enables collaboration across the value-chain to ideate conceptual packaging designs to developing scalable, innovative packaging solutions.