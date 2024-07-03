DS Smith removes over 274 million pieces in the UK ahead of schedule

Key Highlights:

The UK leads the way across international markets, having replaced over 274 million pieces of plastic ahead of schedule.

DS Smith collaborated with Europe Snacks on a packing project to reduce their CO2 emissions, resulting in a drop in their carbon footprint by 23%.

The announcement comes 16 months in advance of its 2025 target and marks a key sustainability milestone for one of the leading international suppliers of more sustainable packaging solutions.

DS Smith’s UK business has removed over 274 million pieces ahead of schedule, in partnership with some of the most iconic FMCG brands and retailers. The announcement comes 16 months in advance of its 2025 target and marks a key sustainability milestone for one of the leading international suppliers of more sustainable packaging solutions.

Some of the iconic brands that DS Smith worked with in the UK to reach this important milestone include Premier Foods and Europe Snacks.

DS Smith also collaborated with Premier Foods on their Aquaman wow display, replacing plastic rivets with recycled brown inner liners. As a result, the display is now 100% recyclable and over 200g lighter.

As of May 2024, DS Smith has replaced over 1.2 billion pieces of plastic across its international markets. The UK leads the way, having replaced over 274 million pieces of plastic alone.

The achievement has its roots in a plastic replacement and reduction programme established in 2020 as part of DS Smith’s Now & Next Sustainability Strategy, which supports the business’ Purpose to Redefine Packaging For A Changing World.

Paul Clarke, UK managing director, DS Smith: “It is brilliant that the UK is leading the way when it comes to plastic replacement, and a year early. None of this would have been possible without my colleagues in the UK, and I am proud of every single member of the DS Smith team for achieving this goal.

"Working with some of the biggest FMCG brands and retailers in the UK, we’ve shown that reducing the amount of packaging exposed to consumers can be done, thanks to innovative solutions.

"But it is important to note that if our customers are to remove plastics at scale and at pace, they need the right regulatory framework around them. What we need are stronger, harmonised regulations that level the playing field, to help businesses move away from plastic.”

Natasha Benham, customer marketing manager, Premier Foods: “It was great to collaborate with DS Smith. Their innovative approach allowed us to create an eye-catching display that was not only impactful but also aligned with our commitment to sustainability. By reducing plastic and minimising our environmental impact, we were able to excite customers in Sainsbury’s stores while staying true to our values. DS Smith’s dedication to sustainable design made this project a success.”

Critical to meeting the 1 billion target and a fundamental part of the design process at DS Smith, are DS Smith’s Circular Design Principles and Circular Design Metrics which were created in partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Each of DS Smith’s almost 800 designers have been trained in Circular Design Principles and are able to assess performance against areas such as recycled content and recyclability, indicative estimated CO2 emissions, levels of excess waste and supply chain parameters in partnership with customers.

DS Smith has implemented the Circular Design Metrics across a range of sectors, including retail goods, food and beverages, automotive parts, and industrial devices. Last year, the company also launched its R8 Research & Development and Innovation Centre, an industry-first which allows customers and partners to accelerate the research and development of radically new packaging fulfilment solutions.