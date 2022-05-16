Packaging products manufacturer Greif, Inc. has developed a carbon black free plastic screw cap for its jerry cans in response to the black plastic recycling challenge. It will be available through Greif’s global closures business, Tri-Sure, a specialist in industrial closures and packaging components.

Greif Greif launches detectable black plastic screw cap for Scandinavian markets

Traditionally, recycling facilities using near-infrared (NIR) technology have rejected conventional black plastics containing carbon black colourants as they are well-known as being difficult to recycle. Greif’s new packaging material uses an alternative black colour will initially launch in Scandinavia where changes in legislation within the Nordic Swan Ecolabel state that packaging and closures must not be dyed with carbon black.

Jacob Demén, Greif Sales Director Scandinavia, said: “The new caps will be more easily sorted for recycling, and in time we hope that they become the standard across the rest of Europe and even worldwide. It is a small step change, but will have a significant impact and underlines our commitment to producing innovative, safe and high-performing products that have a low environmental impact. Innovations such as these support our resolve to embrace a low-carbon future and minimise raw material use by innovating new products and solutions that support a circular economy.”