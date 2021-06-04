Gualapack S.p.A. has announced its acquisition of the majority stake in Easysnap Technology, a company from the Italian Packaging Valley known for its patented Easysnap system for single-use packaging.

× Expand Gualapack acquires majority stake in Easysnap Technology Andrea Taglini (left) and Michele Guala

Headquartered in Alessandria, Italy, Gualapack manages production facilities across the globe and manufactures packaging for food and pharmaceuticals, home cleaning products, and cosmetics. Furthermore, Gualapack supplies complete and technologically advanced solutions known as the Gualapack System.

Easysnap Technology, headquartered in Modena, manufactures single serve packs with an innovative, easy-opening feature that is suitable for liquid and semi-liquid products.

Andrea Taglini will maintain his role as CEO of Easysnap to guarantee continuity in the interests and objectives shared by the two companies, which have already built a long-lasting relationship as client and supplier.

The benefits of the acquisition will indeed mainly translate into a boost to productivity, a strong drive for innovation and a solid commitment to sustainability.