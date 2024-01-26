Hoffmann Introduces LowPro Caps Compatible with EcoDesign Tubes

Key Highlights:

Neopac’s new collection of reduced material flip-top caps can be seamlessly integrated with diverse range of sustainable tubes.

Several safety features can be incorporated into Neopac’s LowPro Caps, including tamper evident (TE) stickers and sleeves.

The innovative series will be premiered at Paris Packaging Week, January 17-18.

× Expand Neopac

Hoffmann Neopac AG, a global provider of high-quality packaging and dosing applications, has introduced a new range of LowPro Flip-Top Caps compatible with its sustainable range of tubes. A significant stride in Hoffman Neopac’s expanding portfolio of eco-conscious packaging solutions, the series premiered at Paris Packaging Week, January 17-18.

Acknowledging the diverse needs of its customers, the LowPro Caps are available in PP, PE, and up to 40% rPE food-grade material. Customers can choose between a glossy or matte finish, allowing brands to tailor their packaging to match their design ethos. The LowPro Caps are engineered to seamlessly integrate with an assortment of Neopac’s sustainable tube offerings, including:

35-50mm-diameter extruded tubes crafted from sugarcane, recycled resins, and PICEA spruce wood materials.

35-50mm-diameter Polyfoil EcoPro tubes featuring a noteworthy 60% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

35-50mm-diameter mono-material Polyfoil MMB tubes with food contact layers, catering to the stringent requirements of the pharmaceuticals and food industries.

40-50mm-diameter PaperX fiber-based tubes and SpringTube®, specially designed for cosmetic and oral care applications, offering a unique blend of aesthetic appeal and environmental responsibility.

Several safety features can be incorporated into Neopac’s LowPro Caps. For example, its tubes manufactured in the EU can include tamper evident (TE) stickers and sleeves, ensuring product integrity and consumer trust. The Indian LowPro cap portfolio comes with sleeves.

“Neopac is committed to materials reduction and incorporating high quality recycled resins in all of its offerings – including caps, which have been historically challenging from a stress corrosion cracking standpoint,” said Catherine Bismuth, head of cosmetics for Hoffmann Neopac AG.

“By pairing an extensive range of LowPro Caps with our diverse EcoDesign tubes series, we continue to broaden the functionality and versatility of our lightweight packaging solutions.”