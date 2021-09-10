Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) has announced its greenhouse gas emissions-reduction target has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

× Expand via Shutterstock KP’s emissions goals validated by SBTi Environmental technology concept. Sustainable development goals. SDGs.

Through its “Investing in Better” sustainability strategy, kp commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50 per cent by 2025 and absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, processing of sold products, and end of life treatment of sold products 20.4% per tonne of raw materials by the end of 2029 from a 2019 base year.

CEO Scott Tracey said: “We understand our responsibility to take a science-based approach to combatting climate change. That’s why we are focused on reducing our emissions and championing a circular economy that incorporates plastic waste as a valuable raw material. Our efforts are already beginning to show results, with a 14 per cent year-on-year reduction in operational CO2 emissions and the incorporation of more than 120,000 tonnes of rPET into our products.”

The Science Based Targets initiative is a collaboration between the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Its aim is to establish science-based climate targets as standard business practice, by defining and promoting best practice in science-based target setting.

Adam Elman, Group Director of Sustainability at kp, added: “kp is a purpose-led company and we are proud that our ambitious carbon reduction target has been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. We are already making good progress. However, we know we cannot achieve our ambition on our own and are looking forward to collaborating with our suppliers, customers and the broader industry.”