Macpac Continues to Expand Global Presence

Macpac – one of the UK’s independent manufacturers of thermoformed packaging products – has tripled its export business over the past five years. With the addition of Australia in 2023, the company currently sells to 17 countries globally with plans for further worldwide growth going forward.

In particular, Macpac has seen an increase in demand for its high quality, innovative and sustainable plastics packaging solutions from overseas medical, horticultural and food manufacturers.

Graham Kershaw, Macpac’s managing director commented: “We’re in a competitive market but a series of initiatives aimed at increasing capacity, strengthening operating efficiencies, developing more sustainable packaging products and improving our customer experience has prompted largely organic export growth over the past five years.

“Some of the expansion is a direct result of existing UK customers relocating their facilities overseas but who are still keen to utilise our 50+ years’ experience, knowledgeable sales engineers, and the benefits offered by our in-house design team and tooling facility.

Graham added: “However, we are keen to build on this momentum and continue to further expand our geographical reach globally. Recent investment in new thermoforming equipment and our on-going commitment to sustainability means we are well positioned to support demand for our products in Europe and the rest of the world.”

Macpac’s patented Plantpac packaging solutions for the horticultural industry are popular across Europe. The functional and cost-effective packs allow mail order growers and nurseries to ensure the safe and secure delivery of seeds, saplings in plug format or larger, more well-established plants.

With full AA+ accreditation for packaging materials from BRCGS (British Retail Consortium Global Standards), Macpac supplies thermoformed packs for a range of food and beverage sectors, such as confectionery, bakery and snacks. Manufactured using food grade raw materials, the trays and containers, box inserts, clam packs and flow wrap trays offer functionality, security and brand impact.

Macpac’s high quality products for the medical and pharmaceutical markets provide excellent impact resistance and barrier qualities, making them ideal for the shipping and storage of medical devices and medication.

Produced from either standard rPET (recycled PET) or medical grade PET, the packs are ideal for a wide range of sterile and non-sterile packaging applications including surgical instruments and kits, implantable devices, needles and syringes, pill dispensing and to facilitate the self-administration of measured doses of medication.

Most of Macpac’s thermoformed packaging products are 100% recyclable and produced from rPET with at least 70% recycled content.