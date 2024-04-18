Masterpress joins standards for sustainable packaging solutions

Key Highlights:

Masterpress has become a member of the Polish Committee for Standardisation and thereby become a part of the European Committee for Standardisation.

Masterpress shows its commitment to increasing the role of collaboration and responsibility within the industry in meeting goals outlined in the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.

Downgauging to thinner materials and using a greater proportion of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content are just a few of the initiatives helping meet PPWR's goals.

× Expand Masterpress

Masterpress, a European provider of printed decorative packaging solutions, has become a member of the Polish Committee for Standardisation (PKN) and thereby become a part of the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN) - an association that brings together the National Standardisation Bodies of 34 European countries.

By joining and working together with other key stakeholders, Masterpress shows its commitment to increasing the role of collaboration and responsibility within the industry in meeting goals outlined in the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

“Masterpress recognises that the future of sustainable packaging lies in evaluating and embracing the right combination of materials and technologies, each playing a role in reducing environmental impact,” said Katarzyna Wasilewska, head of research and development at Masterpress.

“We joined the PKN to share our decades long expertise and keep exploring the narratives around how the packaging and printing industry can harness ongoing innovation to make a meaningful contribution towards reducing packaging and packaging waste. The European industry is leading in regulatory changes, but we should encourage a more collaborative and holistic approach to environmental responsibility, also acknowledging and learning from global examples, which can help us refine the strategies.”

Labels and films, crucial for branding and product information, while smaller in size compared to the overall packaging, play a role in the packaging waste stream. Masterpress acknowledges the layers of complexity to the recycling process caused by the variety of materials and can, through its membership of PKN, contribute to setting standards and guidelines for packaging waste reduction. By leveraging technologies and strategic approaches, the industry can effectively respond to the growing demands for environmental responsibility and align with the goals of the PPWR.

“We cannot afford to overlook the benefits of shrink sleeves and the potential impact of advancements in PET shrink sleeve solutions. Technologies in development such as magnetic ink, which facilitate the identification and separation of PET sleeves from PET bottles during the recycling process, hold promise for reducing waste and enhancing recycling efficiency. It is imperative that industry stakeholders and government bodies recognise and evaluate these developments to keep driving meaningful change while we move towards 2030,” said Wasilewska.

Masterpress continuously invests in Research & Development within the shrink sleeve and self-adhesive label industry to accelerate the commercialisation of new, sustainable, recyclable products and materials on the market. Some key examples of the initiatives and solutions helping meet the PPWR's goals include: