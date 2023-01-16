Novvia acquires JF Shelton

Global plastics, rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor, Novvia Group has acquired the packaging distribution division JF Shelton from Ravago Chemicals.

JF Shelton Packaging Distribution is a Washington-based distributor of bottles, drums, IBCs, and other rigid packaging solutions. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Novvia is backed by Kelso.

Operating out of facilities located in Kent, Washington and Portland, Oregon, JF Shelton Packaging Distribution has been a supplier of rigid packaging products to the West Coast of the United States for over 35 years. The Company offers customers operating in a variety of industries a wide range of rigid packaging solutions, including plastic bottles, closures, fibre, plastic drums, accessories, IBCs, and other rigid packaging products.

The acquisition further bolsters Novvia’s presence on the West Coast and will be combined with Rhino Container, Novvia’s Chino, California based rigid packaging subsidiary, which Novvia acquired in December 2021. Novvia Executive Chairman Ken Roessler said: “The acquisition of JF Shelton Packaging Distribution adds to our already strong West Coast portfolio, We are pleased to have partnered with Ravago Chemicals to complete this complex carve-out transaction.”