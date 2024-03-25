OPRL awards ‘Recycle’ label to first seaweed-based packaging

Key Highlights:

A start-up business based in Wales is the first company to use the OPRL ‘Recycle’ label for seaweed-based packaging.

PlantSea’s packaging comes in a range of weights and can be used to replace paper and card to make stationery, boxes and bags. Manufactured from seaweed-derived fibres blended with recycled and virgin paper fibres, it has been tested under the CEPI v2 protocol and shown to be suitable for recycling through a standard paper mill.

Alice Harlock, director of Technical and Member Services at OPRL, said: “It is always exciting to see innovation and the successful application of novel materials in packaging. As businesses look to adapt or replace current packaging types to meet sustainability goals or legislation, OPRL is keen to support them with labelling that helps consumers make the right choices around recycling.”

Gianmarco Sanfratello, co-founder and CTO at PlantSea, said: “Achieving the OPRL label has been a huge boost. It is easy to claim that products are fully recyclable, but independent assessment brings a credibility that is especially valuable for a start-up and innovation business. It helps us to demonstrate our commitment to honesty and to giving consumers a choice.”

The seaweed used in PlantSea’s packaging is a by-product sourced from the growing UK aquaculture industry which, in turn, supports aquatic life and marine conservation. In addition to the paper and card, which has been awarded the OPRL label, PlantSea has developed other seaweed-based products, including water-soluble film and agricultural mulch.