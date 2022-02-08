Roberts Mart & Co Ltd has added a major beverage company in Iceland to a developing portfolio of European customers for its compostable packaging.

× Expand Te & Kaffi Roberts Mart compostable packaging in demand across Europe

The Yorkshire-based specialist printed flexible packaging company is responding with greener alternatives to mixed plastics by providing Iceland-based coffee brand and roastery, Te & Kaffi, with compostable printed packaging for an extensive range of coffee pads, beans and granules.

Currently supplying compostable packaging to companies in France, Belgium and Spain, Roberts Mart is also talking to potential customers in Germany and Switzerland, as well as the UK.

Simon Roberts, Commercial Director, said: “It’s a challenging market but our sustainable products are being very well received as they fit in with the climate the customers are operating in. It’s an ongoing relationship with Te & Kaffi and they now consider us as their number one supplier – after the materials they buy for the coffee itself.

“We had been looking for compostable material for our packaging for a long time and always had issues with the right barrier on this type of material. Roberts Mart delivered exactly what we wanted and, after trials, offered the right packaging solution for our needs. We now have a circular solution in Iceland where packaging from us goes into a local industrial compost facility that produces methane gas for us to roast more coffee!”

Roberts Mart is committed to reducing the impact of its products on the environment with an ongoing sustainability drive that includes supplying films and pouches that can be completely biodegradable or recyclable through a household bin.