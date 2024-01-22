Sapir Plastics Announces New Patent for Defender Wrap

Key Highlights:

Sapir Plastics Industries unveils Defender Wrap, a stretch film with an anti-bacterial component, eliminating over 99% of bacteria and viruses upon contact, including effectiveness against the Covid-19.

Defender Wrap finds applications across diverse industries such as transportation, supply chain, logistics, health care, security, and food, ensuring that wrapped goods remain free from bacteria and viruses throughout the distribution chain.

Sapir Plastics incorporates up to 95% recycled content in their stretch films, showcasing their commitment to environmental responsibility and social contribution.

Sapir Plastics Industries, a manufacturer of stretch films and industrial packages, has announced a new patent for Defender Wrap, a stretch film that contains an anti-bacterial component that destroys bacteria and viruses that come into contact with it.

Defender Wrap is a strong and particularly durable stretch film that can be used for wrapping and fixing goods in various industries, such as transportation, supply chain, logistics, health care, security, and food.

Sapir Plastics Industries

Unlike the conventional stretch film, Defender Wrap ensures that the wrapped goods will not be part of the Covid-19 or any other virus distribution chain, as it eliminates more than 99% of the bacteria and viruses that touch it in no time. The product development is now complete and laboratory tests have confirmed the effectiveness of Defender Wrap against various pathogens, including the novel coronavirus. The anti-bacterial component is non-toxic to humans and does not affect the quality or appearance of the goods.

Sapir Plastics Industries has also proven itself to be a leader in innovation and sustainability, as it sets the bar high with up to 95% recycled content in the stretch films.

“We are proud to introduce Defender Wrap, a revolutionary product that can help protect the health and safety of our customers and their end-users, especially in these challenging times. Defender Wrap is the result of our continuous research and development efforts, as well as our commitment to environmental responsibility and social contribution,” said Mr. Sapir, the CEO of Sapir Plastics Industries.

Defender Wrap is available in various thicknesses, weights, colours, and widths, and can be customized according to the customer’s needs and specifications.