Storopack’s Mini Touch Machine Suitable For Diverse Film Types

Storopack’s AIRplus Mini Touch is an all-around system and can process different types of film up to 400 mm in width. The air pillow system comes with a touch display, which can be positioned on the front or back of the machine. Thanks to the display’s intuitive user interface, users can configure the machine with ease in no time. There are three modes to choose from: manual, lengthdependent, and automatic.

The machine also has a preinstalled library, allowing users to choose parameters for individual film types.

AIRplus Mini Touch is compatible with all COMFORT.PROTECT modules from Storopack. Convenient AIRplus Mini Touch offers a touch display with adjustable position, which is a benefit when it comes to machine configuration and servicing. Even if the machine is integrated and less accessible on all sides, the display can be positioned for easy access.